* WHAT…Temperatures will range from 95 to 105 across nearly all of

the region.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and

eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.