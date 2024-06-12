Flood Warning issued June 12 at 9:23AM MDT until June 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

.Increased releases from Twin Lakes Reservoir in combination with

snow melt will cause the Arkansas River near Canon City to continue

to fluctuate near Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing water and

unstable stream banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the river

banks, snowmelt water is frigid!.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 9.9 feet this

afternoon and remain near flood stage until further notice.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM MDT.