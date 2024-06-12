Flood Warning issued June 12 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including La Junta…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS…Cold, swift flowing water is hazardous. Stay away from

the river!

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 11.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6

feet tomorrow morning.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM MDT.