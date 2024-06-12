Flood Warning issued June 12 at 8:16AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale and La

Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river will rise to flood stage this afternoon.

It will then fall to 9.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will rise

to flood stage Friday morning. It will then fall to 9.9 feet

Saturday morning. It will rise to flood stage early Saturday

afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood

stage.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.1 feet on 06/12/1980.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MDT.