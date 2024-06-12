Flood Warning issued June 12 at 8:16AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale and La
Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water begins to threaten low spots in some
local roads. Minor overbank flow into low spots along the river
occurs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 8.0 feet this
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.7 feet on 06/08/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MDT.