Flood Warning issued June 12 at 7:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.
* WHAT…The Arkansas river will continue to run from bank full to
near flood stage.
* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Minor overbank flow occurs. Damage to
irrigation works is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 6:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady around to a
little below flood stage at 7.6 feet.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/02/2014.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 730 AM MDT.