Flood Warning issued June 12 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including La Junta…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 PM MDT Wednesday was 11.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage just after

midnight tonight to 10.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then

rise to near flood stage again Friday morning. It will fall

to 10.8 feet early Sunday morning then rise again.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.1 feet on 08/22/1984.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 730 AM MDT.