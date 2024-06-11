Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northeastern Colorado Springs, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,
Security-Widefield, Falcon, Peterson Space Force Base, Cimarron
Hills, and Schriever Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.