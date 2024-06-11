Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northeastern Colorado Springs, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,

Security-Widefield, Falcon, Peterson Space Force Base, Cimarron

Hills, and Schriever Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.