Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Schriever Space Force Base, or 19 miles east of Colorado Springs,

moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Schriever Space Force Base and Ellicott.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.