Flood Warning issued June 11 at 9:01AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast. For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo,

Avondale…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water begins to threaten low spots in some

local roads. Minor overbank flow into low spots along the river

occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 8.2 feet.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening at 915 PM MDT.