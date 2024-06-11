Flood Warning issued June 11 at 9:01AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast. For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo,
Avondale…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 8:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 10.1 feet early
Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
this evening at 915 PM MDT.