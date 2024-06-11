Flood Warning issued June 11 at 9:01AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast. For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo,

Avondale…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this afternoon and continue rising to 10.1 feet early

Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening at 915 PM MDT.