Flood Warning issued June 11 at 8:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 8:50 PM

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including La Junta…Minor flooding
is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…From Wednesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 8:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue rising to 11.0 feet tomorrow
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.0 feet on 07/20/1990.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM MDT.

National Weather Service

