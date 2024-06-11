Flood Warning issued June 11 at 8:08PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County
Arkansas River at La Junta affecting Otero County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale and La
Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.9 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain around flood stage of 10
feet through the period.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 06/12/1980.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 815 AM MDT.