Flood Warning issued June 11 at 1:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Increased releases from Pueblo Reservoir will cause the Arkansas

River through Pueblo and near Avondale to remain above Minor Flood

Stage. Swift flowing water and unstable stream banks can be

hazardous. Stay away from the river banks!.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale…Minor

flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water begins to threaten low spots in some

local roads. Minor overbank flow into low spots along the river

occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.9 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fluctuate near flood

stage until further notice.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM MDT.