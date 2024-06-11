Flood Warning issued June 11 at 1:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Increased releases from Pueblo Reservoir will cause the Arkansas

River through Pueblo and near Avondale to remain above Minor Flood

Stage. Swift flowing water and unstable stream banks can be

hazardous. Stay away from the river banks!.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale…Minor

flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:00 PM MDT Tuesday was 8.7 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6

feet this evening.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM MDT.