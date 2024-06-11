Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 7:11PM MDT until June 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Rainfall has diminished but flooding impacts will
continue. No additional rainfall is expected.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pinon and northern Pueblo West.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Fountain Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, Porter Creek and
Turkey Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.