Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:52PM MDT until June 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pinon and North Pueblo West.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Fountain Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, Porter Creek and

Turkey Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.