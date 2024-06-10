Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Canon City, or 30 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving south
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Royal Gorge, Canon City, and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.