Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Crestone Peak, or 46 miles west of Pueblo. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Silver Cliff and Westcliffe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.