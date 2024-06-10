Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Texas Creek, or 50 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving south
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cotopaxi, Texas Creek, and Hillside.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.