Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southwest of Victor, or 26 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,
moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Fremont and southern Teller Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.