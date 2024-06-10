Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Victor, or 26 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Fremont and southern Teller Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.