Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:28PM MDT until June 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
North central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canon City,
or 34 miles west of Pueblo, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Florence, Canon City, and Royal Gorge.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.