Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:28PM MDT until June 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… Florence, Canon City, and Royal Gorge. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canon City, or 34 miles west of Pueblo, moving southwest at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.