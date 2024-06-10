Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:28PM MDT until June 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
North central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canon City,
or 34 miles west of Pueblo, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Florence, Canon City, and Royal Gorge.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

