Flood Warning issued June 10 at 8:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo…Minor flooding is

forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water begins to threaten low spots in some

local roads. Minor overbank flow into low spots along the river

occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 PM MDT Monday was 8.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 8.3 feet.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.7 feet on 06/08/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM MDT.