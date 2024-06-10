Flood Warning issued June 10 at 8:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Water begins to flow over dirt roads and
agriculture fields to the north of the river. Approaches to Hwy
209 bridge begin to be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 8:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM MDT Monday was 9.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 8.5 feet.
– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.8 feet on 06/13/1948.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM MDT.