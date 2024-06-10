Flood Warning issued June 10 at 8:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 10.0 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
10.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then rise to 10.2 feet
early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible
thereafter.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 06/27/1983.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM MDT.