Flood Warning issued June 10 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale…Minor

flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:32 PM MDT Monday the stage was 10.0 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:32 PM MDT Monday was 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1

feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 10.2 feet

early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.1 feet on 06/27/1983.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

late tonight at 200 AM MDT.