Flood Warning issued June 10 at 11:06AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

.Increased reservoir releases from the Pueblo Dam will cause the

river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo…Minor flooding is

forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water begins to threaten low spots in some

local roads. Minor overbank flow into low spots along the river

occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning and continue rising to 8.1 feet this

afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.7 feet on 06/08/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening at 1115 PM MDT.