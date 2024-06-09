Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles east of Walsenburg, or 34 miles north of Trinidad, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.