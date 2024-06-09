Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles east of Walsenburg, or 34 miles north of Trinidad, moving north
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.