Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Segundo, or 19 miles west of Trinidad, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cokedale, Segundo, Boncarbo, and Weston.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.