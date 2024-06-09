Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 2:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cotopaxi, or 56 miles west of Pueblo, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Texas Creek, Coaldale, Cotopaxi, and Hillside.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.