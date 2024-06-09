Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Westcreek, or 24 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Palmer Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.