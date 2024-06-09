Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Westcreek, or 24 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palmer Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.