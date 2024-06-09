Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 6:48PM MDT until June 9 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsenburg,

or 35 miles north of Trinidad, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.