Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 6:43PM MDT until June 9 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles east of

Walsenburg, or 38 miles north of Trinidad, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central Pueblo

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.