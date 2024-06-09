Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 1:42PM MDT until June 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southeast
of Texas Creek, or 42 miles west of Pueblo, moving northwest at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, and Rosita.
Remain alert for a possible landspout tornado! Tornadoes can develop
quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once
into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.