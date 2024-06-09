Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 1:42PM MDT until June 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southeast

of Texas Creek, or 42 miles west of Pueblo, moving northwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, and Rosita.

Remain alert for a possible landspout tornado! Tornadoes can develop

quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once

into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.