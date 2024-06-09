Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 1:42PM MDT until June 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:42 PM

At 141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southeast
of Texas Creek, or 42 miles west of Pueblo, moving northwest at 10
mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, and Rosita.
Remain alert for a possible landspout tornado! Tornadoes can develop
quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once
into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content