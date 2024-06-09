Flood Warning issued June 9 at 8:33AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Increased releases from Pueblo Reservoir will cause the Arkansas
River near Avondale to rise to above Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing
water and unstable stream banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the
river banks!.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 8:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.6 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM MDT Sunday was 7.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 7.6 feet.
– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM MDT.