Flood Warning issued June 9 at 8:33AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Increased releases from Pueblo Reservoir will cause the Arkansas

River near Avondale to rise to above Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing

water and unstable stream banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the

river banks!.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.6 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 AM MDT Sunday was 7.6 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 7.6 feet.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM MDT.