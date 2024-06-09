Flood Warning issued June 9 at 8:29AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

.Increased releases from Twin Lakes Reservoir in combination with

snow melt will cause the Arkansas River near Canon City to rise to

above Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing water and unstable stream

banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the river banks, snowmelt

water is frigid!.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to 10.3 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.4 feet on 06/21/2015.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MDT.