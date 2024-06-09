Flood Warning issued June 9 at 8:29AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
.Increased releases from Twin Lakes Reservoir in combination with
snow melt will cause the Arkansas River near Canon City to rise to
above Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing water and unstable stream
banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the river banks, snowmelt
water is frigid!.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.8 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening and continue rising to 10.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/21/2015.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MDT.