Flood Warning issued June 9 at 7:52PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/21/2015.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
Monday morning at 800 AM MDT.