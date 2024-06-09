Flood Warning issued June 9 at 7:52PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding
is forecast.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:30 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.8 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM MDT Sunday was 7.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 8.0 feet.
– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.0 feet on 06/19/1947.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
Monday morning at 800 AM MDT.