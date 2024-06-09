Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 9:16PM MDT until June 9 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 916 PM MDT, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across

the warned area, with the public reporting flash flooding along I-25

between exit 96 and exit 95. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo West and Pueblo

Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.