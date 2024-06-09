Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 8:31PM MDT until June 9 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1130 PM MDT.
* At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo West and Pueblo
Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.