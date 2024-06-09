Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 6:55PM MDT until June 9 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
La Veta.
This includes the following high risk locations…
North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.