Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 6:55PM MDT until June 9 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Veta.

This includes the following high risk locations…

North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.