Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 6:15PM MDT until June 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Villa Grove.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.