Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 6:15PM MDT until June 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Villa Grove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.