Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 5:03PM MDT until June 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Saguache County in central Colorado…

Western Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Villa Grove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.