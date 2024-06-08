Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 7:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles north of Rush to Schriever Space Force

Base. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yoder, Schriever Space Force Base, and Ellicott.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.