Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing cluster of
strong thunderstorms near Rush, or 35 miles east of Colorado
Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Truckton, Yoder, and Rush.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.