Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:46PM MDT until June 8 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 646 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Queens Reservoir to near Lamar to 13 miles

southeast of McClave, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, Wiley, Hartman, and Bristol.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.