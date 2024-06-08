Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:39PM MDT until June 8 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 31

miles north of Lamar, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Chivington, Brandon,

Queens Reservoir, and Neegronda Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.