Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 4:41PM MDT until June 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 440 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles north of Ordway to near Sugar City to near

Rocky Ford, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Olney

Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Higbee, and Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.