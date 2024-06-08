Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 4:41PM MDT until June 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 440 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles north of Ordway to near Sugar City to near
Rocky Ford, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Olney
Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Higbee, and Timpas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.