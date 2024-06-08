Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 2:47PM MDT until June 8 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:47 PM

At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rush, or 32
miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Rush.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

