Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 2:38PM MDT until June 8 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… Eastern Colorado Springs, Peyton, Falcon, Peterson Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Schriever Space Force Base. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 237 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over eastern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

