Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 2:38PM MDT until June 8 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 237 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over eastern
Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Eastern Colorado Springs, Peyton, Falcon, Peterson Space Force
Base, Cimarron Hills, and Schriever Space Force Base.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.